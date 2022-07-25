Bristol council asks state to fund roundabout at 'five points' intersection

BRISTOL, Va. – City leaders hope to attract state transportation funding for three projects including a traffic circle at the “five points” intersection.

The Bristol Virginia City Council recently voted 5-0 to seek Virginia Smart Scale funding for three projects including a city-initiated design to remove traffic signals and install a single-lane roundabout at the “five points” intersection near the Douglass Senior Center and the former Virginia Intermont College.

The vote was 4-1 to support separate Smart Scale funding requests by the Bristol Metropolitan Planning Organization for improvements at the intersection of Euclid and Commonwealth avenues and to initiate a segment of frontage road along Interstate 81 north of Exit 7.

The deadline for applications for 2023 Smart Scale funding is Aug. 1.

“The city of Bristol’s project is the Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, Moore Street, Oakview Avenue and Birch Street intersection – the five points intersection. The proposal will convert the existing signalized five-leg intersection into a four-leg single lane roundabout with an inscribed diameter of approximately 130 feet,” city Transportation Planner Melanie Fleenor told the council.

“The Birch Street approach will be removed from the existing intersection and shifted approximately 200 feet to the north onto Moore Street and be a right-in, right-out only approach. The project will include full pedestrian accommodations including sidewalks and crosswalks on all legs of the proposed roundabout,” she said.

The project has been proposed before but never received the necessary funding. Under Smart Scale all projects are scored based on a series of criteria and, in early 2023, a new round of projects will be sent to the Commonwealth Transportation Board. Those that score best will be funded within the state’s next six-year improvement plan.

The state previously allocated $2.8 million for another nearby roundabout, this one planned for the intersection of Euclid Avenue and where Moore Street becomes Lee Highway. There are no signals at that intersection, only a stop sign for those turning from the two-lane Euclid Avenue onto Lee Highway.

“VDOT’s perspective on that each roundabout would work really well in conjunction with the other,” Fleenor said in response to a question.

Councilman Kevin Wingard voiced support for the plan with a word of caution.

“I am a fan of these roundabouts, but one of my biggest concerns is there is a lot of foot traffic in this area,” Wingard said, adding he urged efforts to educate motorists on proper driving etiquette when using a traffic circle.

Plans call for “full pedestrian accommodations” including sidewalks and crosswalks along all legs of the roundabout.

There was also some discussion about painting arrows on the pavement to show motorists which way to go upon entering the roundabout.

Of the other projects, VDOT is proposing to develop a frontage road along Interstate 81 between Bristol and Abingdon, to relieve traffic congestion on Lee Highway should traffic be diverted off the interstate. This proposed 1.5-mile segment would extend from Stage Coach Road in the city to Old Dominion Road in Washington County. The Commonwealth Transportation Board didn’t provide funds for this project in 2020.

The third project would involve work at the Euclid Avenue/ Commonwealth Avenue intersection. Plans call for extending the existing southbound left turn lane on Euclid to provide 275 feet for traffic. It also includes flashing yellow arrows for the Euclid Avenue approaches, reflective backplates to all signal heads, ADA compliant pedestrian ramps, and actuated pedestrian push-buttons/count-down heads to all legs of the intersection that are not currently present. High-visibility pedestrian crosswalks are planned for all legs of the intersection, a city document shows

Plans also call for closing or modifying six existing driveways in the immediate vicinity of the intersection, modify a northbound left turn and median opening along Commonwealth Avenue, north of the intersection.