BRISTOL, Va. — A daytime warming shelter will open Friday and Saturday at Hunt Memorial United Methodist Church in Bristol.

The facility will open each day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for residents seeking a place to stay warm. The church is in the Rice Terrace community at 824 Harmeling St.

The high temperature on Friday and Saturday is expected to reach 37, according to the National Weather Service office in Morristown, Tennessee.