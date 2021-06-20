Bristol chief search down to 3 finalists

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mary Lee Williams, the city’s director of administration, said the Municipal Technical Advisory Service then assisted the city by completing an assessment of the top six candidates, ranking them depending on their qualifications.

The city then narrowed the six down to three and has been in the process of interviewing the finalists.

The finalists include Matt Austin, a longtime Bristol police officer, who became interim chief of the department upon Wade’s retirement. Austin has most recently served as police major. Walter Brown, another longtime Bristol officer, is also a top three finalist. Brown, a current police captain, has served more than two decades with the department in various capacities. Michael Bentolila, an Aventura, Florida, police officer, is the third finalist, according to a list provided by Williams. Bentolila is the southern Florida city’s police major.

Senior management with the city has been conducting the interviews and will make the final decision on who will serve as next chief. Williams said the city will likely announce the name of the new chief in early July.

Following his retirement, Wade said he’s eager to spend more time with his family and devote time in pursuit of various part-time endeavors, including continued nonprofit and community service.