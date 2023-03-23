The Bristol Chamber of Commerce is one of 11 organizations selected by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives Foundation to participate in a new national program.

As part of the cohort for Economic Mobility for Rural Workers, the Bristol Chamber will receive training and support to implement a program that helps place low-income, rural learners in good-paying jobs, according to a written statement.

“Being selected for this fellowship and national grant program is an incredible opportunity to work with our business, education and community partners to increase economic mobility for our workforce,” said Beth Rhinehart, president and CEO of the chamber. “Innovative workforce approaches are a top priority for businesses and we are excited to develop a strategic plan that will support more equity for our workforce.”

The 18-month program is made possible with funding from Ascendium Education Philanthropy. Participants, all of which serve rural communities, will explore and pilot different models that help place low-income, rural learners in well-paid jobs with career mobility — a fundamental component of creating equitable economic growth.

They will work with other chambers utilizing similar strategies and receive customized technical assistance. Chambers will also create a strategy to continue their work after the program ends.

“Economic mobility is essential to unlocking broader economic prosperity,” said Sheree Anne Kelly, ACCE’s president and CEO, said in the statement. “Chambers of commerce are catalytic leaders ideally suited to address pressing talent challenges and ensure thriving and equitable rural economies.”

Chambers of Commerce are uniquely positioned to build and support cross-sector coalitions that create sustained business engagement in education and workforce development. They can support connections between post-secondary education providers, learners and employers to ensure that rural learners have clear pathways to well-paid employment without relocating.