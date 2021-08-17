Bristol Chamber of Commerce COVID-19 mobile vaccination van

The Bristol Chamber of Commerce is hosting the #TakeAShotOnLife COVID-19 mobile vaccination van from 1-5 p.m. today.
Appointments are not required. The vaccinations will be given in the board room and those getting the shots should enter through the back entrance of the chamber, which is at 20 Volunteer Parkway, on the corner of Volunteer and State Street in downtown Bristol.
Those getting the shots are asked to wear a short-sleeved T-shirt.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!