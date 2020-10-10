Bristol Chamber, Hard Rock set vendor, job events

BRISTOL, Va. — Hard Rock International and the Bristol Chamber of Commerce will host events next week to share information about vendor and employment opportunities at the proposed hotel casino.

All events will be at the Bristol Mall, 500 Gate City Highway, Bristol, Virginia, which is the site of the proposed Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol, according to a written statement. All events are to be socially distanced, have limited capacity and require pre-registration.

The sessions will also be streamed live and video recordings will be on the Hard Rock Bristol website after the events.

Hard Rock is to be the operating partner of the proposed casino and hotel, if approved by voters in the Nov. 3 referendum.

On Friday, Oct. 16, organizers will host a young professional and women in leadership luncheon from 12:30-1:30 p.m. to highlight how Hard Rock helps young professionals build careers, according to the statement. The company has been honored by Forbes Magazine as one of America’s Best Employers for Women for three consecutive years and Best Employer for Diversity in 2020.