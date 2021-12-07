 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bristol Chamber employee graduates from IOM
0 comments

Bristol Chamber employee graduates from IOM

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sarah Hutchinson, the senior director of IT and graphic design for the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, has graduated from the Institute for Organization Management (IOM).

IOM is the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. Hutchinson completed 96 hours of instruction in nonprofit management to graduate from the program.

“ Institute graduates are recognized across the country as leaders in their industries and organizations,” said Raymond P. Towle, the U.S. Chamber Foundation’s vice president of institute for organization management. “These individuals have the knowledge, skills, and dedication necessary to achieve professional and organizational success in the dynamic association and chamber industries.”

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Should my kid get the COVID vaccine?

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Should my kid get the COVID vaccine?

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Should my kid get the COVID vaccine?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts