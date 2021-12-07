Bristol Chamber employee graduates from IOM

Sarah Hutchinson, the senior director of IT and graphic design for the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, has graduated from the Institute for Organization Management (IOM).

IOM is the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. Hutchinson completed 96 hours of instruction in nonprofit management to graduate from the program.

“ Institute graduates are recognized across the country as leaders in their industries and organizations,” said Raymond P. Towle, the U.S. Chamber Foundation’s vice president of institute for organization management. “These individuals have the knowledge, skills, and dedication necessary to achieve professional and organizational success in the dynamic association and chamber industries.”