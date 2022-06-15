Bristol chamber earns five-star rating

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Bristol Tennessee/Virginia Chamber of Commerce celebrated a five-star rating Wednesday morning, an honor that places them among the top 1.5% of Chambers of Commerce across the United States.

Beth Rhinehart, the president and CEO of the chamber, thanked the chamber staff and board members who she complimented for working diligently throughout the hard times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s moments like today that remind me of the importance and impact for the work that we do for our businesses and our community. You all hear me say very often how inspiring it is to work with a team of staff and board members who believe in our mission of advancing economic vitality, who show up and give up their time and their energy. Each and every day,” Rhinehart said. “This was never truer than ever, probably the last couple of years when the pandemic took so much from our businesses, and we found new and innovative ways to serve each of them.”

Out of the nearly 7,000 accredited chambers across the United States, only 132 are five-star accredited by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Jasen Eige, the vice-president and attorney for the United Company, who stood in for Bristol Tenn./Va. Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Jerry Clark, highlighted that since the Bristol, TN/VA Chamber of Commerce was first accredited by the U.S Chamber of Commerce in 1965, the organization has only received a five-star rating on four occasions in 2005, 2011, 2017, and now in 2022.

“The Bristol chamber is the only five-star accredited Chamber between Knoxville and Roanoke,” Eige said.

Ali Ehrlich, the senior director of operations, political affairs, and federation relations for the U.S Chamber of Commerce, spoke to those gathered via Zoom. He identified the different initiatives that led the U.S Chamber to designate the Bristol TN/VA Chamber with a five-star accreditation.

“Your chamber was specifically recognized for its leadership on a variety of initiatives. For its efforts to maintain workforce development programs, its First Friday Business Briefings, its Executive Leadership Institute, its Move to Bristol program, and the efforts of Bristol Business Resource Center,” Ehrlich said. “The chamber is also commended for its leadership of the region’s business community as it navigated the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

