BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Casino, future home of Hard Rock, recorded its first $14 million month of this year, totaling $14.04 million in adjusted gross revenues for the month of April.

The Virginia Lottery issued its April casino revenues report Monday that also showed the new Rivers Casino Portsmouth — which opened in late January — generated more than $21.3 million in AGR, for a combined total of $35.3 million for the month.

That is the third-straight monthly decline for the Portsmouth facility, which reported $23.6 million in AGR during March and $24.7 million in February, its first full month of operations.

The Bristol Casino reported $11.29 million in activity from its 888 slot machines and nearly $2.75 million from its 29 table games.

The local casino's March totals were $11.9 million on slots and $1.97 million on table games, for a total of $13.8 million.

Since opening last July, Virginia's first casino has generated nearly $110 million in adjusted gross revenues and topped the $14 million monthly threshold on five occasions.

During April, the state's graduated tax on a casino’s AGR, or wagers minus winnings, generated $6.4 million in taxes for the state's Gaming Proceeds Fund, according to the report.

The Bristol Casino generated more than $2.52 million in taxes, including more than $842,400 for the Regional Improvement Commission.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth generated nearly $3.84 million in tax revenues, including $1.28 million for the host city.

Earlier this month Rivers Casino also became the first casino fined by the Lottery Board. The Portsmouth casino was fined $275,000.

The fine was a compromise rather than undergo an administrative hearing. The Lottery Board alleged the Rivers casino allowed underage patrons on the casino floor, it failed to properly license certain machines and allowed someone whose name is on the state's self-excluded list onto its gaming floor, according to a statement from the lottery.

This week state's third casino, Cesar's Danville, opened a temporary location inside a tent on the future site of the permanent casino.