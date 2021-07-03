Bristol businesswoman serves as new Rotary governor

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol businesswoman Tara Ellis began her term as governor of Rotary International’s District 7570 on Thursday.

Ellis, director of management services at Bristol Tennessee Essential Services, is the sixth woman in the role in the district’s more than 107-year existence, according to a news release. She is the leader of 80 clubs and 3,000 Rotarians stretching from Greeneville, Tennessee, to Winchester, Virginia.

“I am honored to step into the role of District Governor,” Ellis said in a news release. “My mission is to lead clubs, inspire Rotary members and engage our communities in the important role Rotary Clubs play in our communities.”

Ellis has been a member of the Rotary Club of Bristol VA/TN since 2009.