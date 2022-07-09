Bristol Beach Bash postponed

The Bristol Beach Bash scheduled for Saturday night at Gene Malcolm Stadium has been postponed due to poor weather conditions.

A statement from the Bristol Virginia Public Schools Education Foundation, which uses the concert as a fundraiser, said the concert was postponed due to the condition of the venue and information from the National Weather Service. The Embers were scheduled to perform at the event.

The release from BVPSEF said a decision to either cancel or reschedule the event would be made in the coming over the next few weeks.