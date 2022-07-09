 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Bristol Beach Bash postponed

  • 0
Bristol Sign 2

The Bristol Beach Bash scheduled for Saturday night at Gene Malcolm Stadium has been postponed due to poor weather conditions.

A statement from the Bristol Virginia Public Schools Education Foundation, which uses the concert as a fundraiser, said the concert was postponed due to the condition of the venue and information from the National Weather Service. The Embers were scheduled to perform at the event.

The release from BVPSEF said a decision to either cancel or reschedule the event would be made in the coming over the next few weeks.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Union workers go on strike at General Dynamics in Marion

Union workers go on strike at General Dynamics in Marion

That Monday was a holiday didn’t keep union members from maintaining a presence outside of General Dynamics’ Marion plants. Portable sun shelters dotted key points along Brunswick Lane as the strikers made their presence evident. Their signs were simple: UAW on strike.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Shinzo Abe, powerful former Japan PM, leaves divided legacy

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts