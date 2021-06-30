Bristol-based Michael Waltrip Brewing announces Tennessee distribution deal

BRISTOL, Va. — Michael Waltrip Brewing Co. on Tuesday announced a distribution agreement for Tennessee with Lipman Brothers of Nashville.

In March, the company founded in Arizona by the two-time Daytona 500 champion, announced plans to open a brewery and taproom in downtown Bristol, Virginia, in the former Studio Brew location at 221 Moore St. It is expected to open later this summer.

The new agreement means the company’s selections of beer will be available in retail stores throughout Tennessee beginning the week of July 5, according to a written statement.

Tennessee becomes the fifth state in which Michael Waltrip Brewing beers are available, joining Arizona, Idaho, Oregon and Wyoming. Products will be available at retailers and also in restaurants and bars across Tennessee, according to the statement.

A separate agreement is needed to distribute the product in Virginia stores.

“Partnering with Lipman Brothers and bringing our beers to Tennessee is a dream come true for me. I am so looking forward to everyone walking into their favorite bar, restaurant or retailer and saying ‘I’ll have a Two Time,’” Waltrip said in the statement.