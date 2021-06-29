Bristol-area car accident hot spots prove consistently dangerous for drivers

Vehicle crash data from state agencies identify some familiar hot spots in both Bristol, Virginia and Bristol, Tennessee.
Since at least 2016, the intersection of Lee Highway and Old Airport Road near Interstate 81’s Exit 7 ranks No. 1 in Bristol, Virginia for the most accidents, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. The street brings traffic onto Lee Highway toward Walmart, Sam’s Club and other retailers in the busy commercial corridor.
Over 150 accidents have caused property damage and over 25 have led to injuries there since 2016, according to data from Virginia’s Traffic Records Electronic Data System. Seven accidents causing property damage and four resulting in injuries have occurred so far this year.
According to Bristol Virginia Director of Public Works Wallace McCulloch, a project to replace the traffic signal and remove the bump as drivers cross from Clear Creek to Old Airport Road — to prevent trucks from dragging — is scheduled for fiscal year 2024-25.
For a number of years, the intersection of Lee Highway with Euclid Avenue and Commonwealth Avenue has ranked second in Bristol, Virginia.
Since 2016, there have been 60 property damage crashes and 21 crashes with injuries, according to state records.
In Bristol, Tennessee, the intersection of State Street and Volunteer Parkway — and the segment of the parkway from there to Weaver Pike — reports some the highest volumes of car accidents, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Safety.
Over 30 incidents — causing both property damage and injuries — have occurred along the stretch since 2019 — which is as far back as the department reports.
West State Street near The Pinnacle commercial center ranks second with nearly 30 property and injury car accidents since 2019.
Attempts to reach Bristol Tennessee City Engineer Jacob Chandler for comment about potential remediation were unsuccessful.
In Sullivan County, Tennessee, there were 2,736 crashes in 2019 and 2,507 in 2020. In this year to date, there have been 1,164 crashes, according to state records.
In Washington County, Virginia, there were 902 crashes in 2019 and 806 in 2020. In this year to date, there have been 257 crashes, according to state records.
