Bristol-area car accident hot spots prove consistently dangerous for drivers

Vehicle crash data from state agencies identify some familiar hot spots in both Bristol, Virginia and Bristol, Tennessee.

Since at least 2016, the intersection of Lee Highway and Old Airport Road near Interstate 81’s Exit 7 ranks No. 1 in Bristol, Virginia for the most accidents, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. The street brings traffic onto Lee Highway toward Walmart, Sam’s Club and other retailers in the busy commercial corridor.

Over 150 accidents have caused property damage and over 25 have led to injuries there since 2016, according to data from Virginia’s Traffic Records Electronic Data System. Seven accidents causing property damage and four resulting in injuries have occurred so far this year.

According to Bristol Virginia Director of Public Works Wallace McCulloch, a project to replace the traffic signal and remove the bump as drivers cross from Clear Creek to Old Airport Road — to prevent trucks from dragging — is scheduled for fiscal year 2024-25.

For a number of years, the intersection of Lee Highway with Euclid Avenue and Commonwealth Avenue has ranked second in Bristol, Virginia.

Since 2016, there have been 60 property damage crashes and 21 crashes with injuries, according to state records.

