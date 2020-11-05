Bristol approved casinos by the highest margin in Virginia's referendums

BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol voters rolled out the red carpet Tuesday for Hard Rock International, giving its planned casino complex the widest margin of victory of four approved across Virginia.
Voters in Bristol, Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth all approved referendums Tuesday to allow a single casino to operate in each city amid projections of substantial tax revenues, jobs and tourism aimed at sparking economic rejuvenation in struggling communities.
More than 71% of Bristol, Virginia voters supported plans for Hard Rock to establish a casino, hotel, entertainment and convention center at the former Bristol Mall, which ceased operations in 2017.
The unofficial count is 5,463 to 2,222, with the city’s final canvass scheduled for noon Friday. The vote must then be certified by the State Board of Elections and that is expected to occur by early December.
“We’re grateful for the strong support from Bristol, Virginia’s voters,” the casino team said Wednesday in a written statement. “The final referendum result reflects the unified elected officials who fully embraced the project early on and voters confidence in the jobs and tax revenue the proposed resort will bring to Bristol.”
Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International, noted the substantial support Tuesday when speaking with the news media.
“Obviously, with over 70% majority of the citizens saying they support this entertainment complex, we’re hopeful there will be great acceptance at the local level to get all the additional approvals needed and moving forward,” Allen said. “Certainly, if those things come in a normal time frame and there is no issue whatsoever, the opening will be in the fourth quarter of 2022. … Frankly, I think we can do it sooner than that.”
The Bristol project is forecast to create up to 2,000 direct jobs, generate between $15 million and $20 million in annual tax revenues for the city, millions more in gaming tax revenues for the city and 11 other localities in Southwest Virginia and attract millions of visitors.
Allen said Hard Rock is “receptive” to the idea of a establishing a temporary gaming operation in the mall next year, but that is dependent on securing a state gaming license from the Virginia Lottery Board.
Elsewhere, more than 68% of Danville voters supported a proposed $400 million Caesar’s Entertainment casino resort with amenities similar to the Bristol project. The count was 13,022 in favor, or 68.6% of the vote, to 5,941 against, or 31.3%.
Caesars forecasts the facility will generate $38 million annually in total new tax revenues.
In Norfolk, the up-to-$500 million casino resort proposed by the Pamunkey Indian tribe netted 65% of votes cast Tuesday, or 42,664, compared to 35% opposed, or 22,976. It is forecast to generate between $24 million and $44 million in annual tax revenues, depending on the final scope of the project.
Two-thirds of Portsmouth voters supported the proposed $300 million Rivers Casino Portsmouth to be operated by Rush Street Gaming of Chicago. The final count was 28,723 for and 14,344 against, or 66.6% to 33.3%. The 400,000-square-foot complex is forecast to generate $16 million annually in new tax revenues and more than 1,300 permanent jobs once open.
Richmond was included in the casino legislation, but city leaders have yet to select a preferred operator and are expected to hold a vote in November 2021. Three potential operators have emerged, the Pamunkey tribe, the Colonial Downs Group, which operates the Colonial Downs horse track, and several Rosie’s Gaming Emporium locations and Urban One, a Washington, D.C.-based firm with interest in the MGM National Harbor casino in Maryland.
