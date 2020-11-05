Bristol approved casinos by the highest margin in Virginia's referendums

“Obviously, with over 70% majority of the citizens saying they support this entertainment complex, we’re hopeful there will be great acceptance at the local level to get all the additional approvals needed and moving forward,” Allen said. “Certainly, if those things come in a normal time frame and there is no issue whatsoever, the opening will be in the fourth quarter of 2022. … Frankly, I think we can do it sooner than that.”

The Bristol project is forecast to create up to 2,000 direct jobs, generate between $15 million and $20 million in annual tax revenues for the city, millions more in gaming tax revenues for the city and 11 other localities in Southwest Virginia and attract millions of visitors.

Allen said Hard Rock is “receptive” to the idea of a establishing a temporary gaming operation in the mall next year, but that is dependent on securing a state gaming license from the Virginia Lottery Board.

Elsewhere, more than 68% of Danville voters supported a proposed $400 million Caesar’s Entertainment casino resort with amenities similar to the Bristol project. The count was 13,022 in favor, or 68.6% of the vote, to 5,941 against, or 31.3%.

Caesars forecasts the facility will generate $38 million annually in total new tax revenues.