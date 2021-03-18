Bristol and Washington County residents can now text 911

Emergency 911 dispatchers in Bristol and Washington County in Southwest Virginia can now receive text messages from citizens who have an emergency and can’t make a regular call.

The Bristol Virginia Police Department and Washington County Central Dispatch have begun accepting text-to-911 service for their territories.

“We completed install in July,” said Bristol Police Capt. Darryl Milligan.

Since last summer, Bristol has been working through technical issues to make sure it’s working properly and conducting dispatcher training, Milligan said.

In addition, he said that because Bristol has a shared 911 service with Washington County, the two had to coordinate going active.

“We are compliant,” said Donna Hall, Washington County’s 911 director.

Washington County has received a few text messages, but they were not true emergencies, Hall said.

Milligan said text to 911 should only be used in an emergency when placing a call is not possible. For instance, if the caller is deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired, or when speaking aloud would put the caller in danger, a text message can be used.