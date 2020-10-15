 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BREAKING NEWS
0 comments

BREAKING NEWS

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Breaking news

According to a statement from Emory & Henry Thursday, all athletic practices have been halted after 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among athletes.

Following is the release from E&H: “None of the active cases have been tied to any specific team. Emory & Henry Athletics makes every effort to adhere to campus policies and the recommendations of the NCAA.

“In an abundance of caution, we feel it is in the best interest of our athletes and staff to temporarily suspend our activities so that our students can return to good health and return to activities as soon as possible.”

E&H head football coach Curt Newsome declined comment. Football practice at E&H has been on hold since last week as the program awaits a testing method from the NCAA that will allow contact drills.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Protest in Bristol unconfirmed
Latest Headlines

Protest in Bristol unconfirmed

  • Updated

Recent social media posts indicate that a peaceful protest against police brutality will be held this afternoon at the YWCA of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, but an official with the organization said Friday she had no knowledge of such an event.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts