Breaking news

According to a statement from Emory & Henry Thursday, all athletic practices have been halted after 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among athletes.

Following is the release from E&H: “None of the active cases have been tied to any specific team. Emory & Henry Athletics makes every effort to adhere to campus policies and the recommendations of the NCAA.

“In an abundance of caution, we feel it is in the best interest of our athletes and staff to temporarily suspend our activities so that our students can return to good health and return to activities as soon as possible.”

E&H head football coach Curt Newsome declined comment. Football practice at E&H has been on hold since last week as the program awaits a testing method from the NCAA that will allow contact drills.