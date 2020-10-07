BREAKING NEWS: Bristol Dragway not included in 2021 NHRA Drag Racing Series

Bristol Dragway is not included on the 22-race 2021 National Hot Rod Association Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule that was announced Wednesday afternoon.
Officials from Bristol Dragway have not commented on the news.
The opening event at Bristol Dragway, the 1965 Spring Nationals, was sanctioned by the NHRA. Bristol was the first event on the NHRA national calendar.
The 2020 national event at Bristol was canceled due to COVID-19.
Stay tuned for more details.
