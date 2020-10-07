 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BREAKING NEWS: Bristol Dragway not included in 2021 NHRA Drag Racing Series
0 comments
breaking

BREAKING NEWS: Bristol Dragway not included in 2021 NHRA Drag Racing Series

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Salinas - drags

Top Fuel driver Mike Salinas launches from the start line on his way to capturing the Top Fuel title last June at the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway. Salinas will have to wait until October this year to defend his title.

 DAVID CRIGGER / BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

Bristol Dragway is not included on the 22-race 2021 National Hot Rod Association Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule that was announced Wednesday afternoon.

Officials from Bristol Dragway have not commented on the news.

The opening event at Bristol Dragway, the 1965 Spring Nationals, was sanctioned by the NHRA. Bristol was the first event on the NHRA national calendar.

The 2020 national event at Bristol was canceled due to COVID-19.

Stay tuned for more details.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
Virus could be killing Clinch River mussels
Local News

Virus could be killing Clinch River mussels

  • Updated
  • 6 min to read

Jordan Richard had barely started his job as a biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Southwestern Virginia Field Office, in September 2016, when he got hit with concerning news: freshwater mussels were dying in the Clinch River. Thousands, in multiple parts of the river.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts