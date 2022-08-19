Brandy, Virginia man dies in single-vehicle crash

A Brandy, Virginia man is dead following a Sunday, Aug. 14 crash in Tazewell County, Virginia.

Lindsey Deel, Jr., 35, died at the scene of the crash, according to a press release from the Virginia State Police (VSP).

The VSP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 637, one mile north of Route 631 Sunday, Aug. 14, at 8:24 p.m.

A 2002 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north on Route 637 when it entered a curve and ran off the right side of the road. The Silverado then struck an embankment and overturned.

According to the press release, Deel was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.