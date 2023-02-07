BRISTOL, Va. — This week Boy Scout troops from the Sequoyah Council, Boy Scouts of America, are participating in the 47th annual continuous campfire event in Bristol, Virginia.

Throughout the event, which started on Feb. 4 and ends on Feb. 11, Boy Scout troop leaders and Scouts are tasked with keeping the flame alive. Joe Branham, the leader of Bristol, Virginia, Troop 8, who was looking over the fire on Monday and Tuesday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., explained that during the week, Scouts participate in activities through which they learn the core values of the Scouts.

“They maintain the fire, and we go over camping. We go over wood chopping. We also continue teaching them knot tying,” Branham said. “In Scouting today, we try to enhance their education, give them another education opportunity. Some of our patrols are working on merit badges and class rank advancements.”

During the Continuous Fire week, which is taking place in the parking lot next to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in downtown Bristol, the Boy Scouts will be honoring and retiring flags. About 500 Scouts and 70 troops that make up the Sequoyah Council will be participating in a food drive with Bristol Promise, Branham said.

“We do a food drive, and we give it to the Bristol Promise food collection,” Branham said. “It goes to Virginia and Tennessee residents who need food.”

The continuous fire week of activities culminates with the Klondike Derby, during which the Scouts new found skills are put to the test.

“They got to navigate their way through a scenario on a trail,” Branham said. “Scouts are scored and graded on how they do.”