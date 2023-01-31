Boy Scouts food drive begins this week

BRISTOL, Va. — The Sequoyah Council of Boy Scouts of America will soon hold its annual Scouting for Food Initiative, through which they aim to fight hunger across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Feeding Southwest Virginia and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee are set to participate in the Scouting for Food imitative, which will start on Feb. 3 and end on Feb. 12.

Donation drop-off locations, which local scout units will run, will be located at the WCYB parking lot in Bristol, Virginina, the Dairy Queen in Gray, Tennessee, VFW Post 1990 in Greenville, Tennessee, and Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church in Kingsport, Tennessee, as well as the Abingdon, Virginia, Baptist Church.

In a statement, the Sequoyah Council recommends that those interested in dropping off food items at the various drop-off locations bring non-perishables such as canned soups, meats, stews, fruits, vegetables and milk.

Feeding Southwest Virginia and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee report serving more than 149,000 people with food insecurity in this region. This means these families were uncertain of having, or unable to acquire enough food to meet the needs of all their members, according to the Scouts.