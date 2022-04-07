Boswell trial may be delayed, relocated

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Megan Boswell, the Sullivan County woman accused of murdering her 15-month-old baby girl, was in court Thursday morning.

Much of the hearing was focused on a motion by Boswell’s attorney Brad Sproles to have two separate trials – one for Boswell’s false reporting charges and another for the remaining charges, including murder.

Judge James Goodwin did not rule on the motion after the state put on evidence during testimony by Special Agent David Gratz of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to argue for a single trial.

Gratz got involved in the case the day after Boswell's father, Tommy Boswell Sr., had called the Department of Child Services on Feb. 18, 2020 to voice concern that he had not seen Boswell’s daughter, Evelyn Mae Boswell, in some time, and that she may have a broken arm. The following day, an Amber Alert was issued.

According to Gratz, Boswell had stated the day of the call that she had given Evelyn to her biological father Ethan Perry. That led investigators to discover Perry was an active duty member of the military who was stationed in Louisiana and did not have the child.

On Feb. 25, 2020, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office charged Boswell with one count of false report.

According to Gratz, Boswell had said she last saw Evelyn with Perry in December 2019, and then later that her mother had the child.

Gratz said Boswell eventually stated on Feb. 25, 2020 that she was aware Evelyn was dead, but claimed it was a result of her, or ex-boyfriend Hunter Wood, rolling over the child while sleeping, but that she was unaware of where Evelyn’s body was located.

On March 6, 2020, the remains of Evelyn were found at Boswell’s father’s house on Muddy Creek Road in Blountville on a property where Boswell used to live, Gratz said, and in a building that was referred to by the family as “the playhouse.”

Gratz testified that Boswell had communicated false information since early December 2019, the time he believes Evelyn was killed. According to Gratz, Boswell had told friends and family that Evelyn was with Perry.

On May 20, 2020, Boswell was charged with 11 counts of false reporting, and on August 19, 2020 was charged with murder and other charges. In all, Boswell faces 19 total counts including two counts of murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect and abuse of a corpse, in addition to the 12 counts of false reports.

The defense’s request for a change of venue was not taken up by the court on Thursday; however, both the defense and prosecution agreed on questions to poll jurors on their knowledge of the case in order to ensure an unbiased jury.

“The judge will try his best to be able to have the trial here,” Sproles said of the potential relocation. “That’s the whole point of doing the jury questionnaires.”

The trial, currently slated for September, may also be moved to a later date due to not all of the state’s evidence being in.

District Attorney Barry Staubus, who did not speak to the media after the hearing, told the court Thursday there are two outstanding pieces of evidence still being analyzed, which prompted the defense to request the trial be pushed back.

Boswell is also set to undergo a mental health evaluation “out of an abundance of caution,” Sproles said.

“I don’t think there is a mental health issue, but I’m not a mental health expert,” Sproles said.

Sproles and the state are also at odds over what photographs should and should not be used in the trial. Sproles is asking the judge – who has not yet ruled on the matter – to prohibit the use of some photos.

“The state intends to introduce some pictures that are of a graphic nature, and we think that that is inappropriate,” Sproles said.

Boswell is due back in court on June 24 at 1:30 p.m. Goodwin said items to be taken up include motions to change venue and to reset a trial date.

