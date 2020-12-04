 Skip to main content
Boswell to see autopsy results; case rescheduled to January
Boswell to see autopsy results; case rescheduled to January

Megan Boswell, the mother of the toddler whose body was found earlier this year on family property in Sullivan County, may soon see the child’s autopsy report for the first time.

Boswell appeared in Sullivan County Criminal Court via video Thursday due to COVID-19 restrictions. She faces multiple felony charges, including first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse in connection to the death of Evelyn Boswell.

The woman’s attorney, C. Brad Sproles, asked Judge Jim Goodwin during the brief hearing whether he could provide Boswell with a copy of the autopsy results. The autopsy and other evidence in the case have been placed under seal and are unavailable to the public.

Goodwin said Boswell should be able to see any of the evidence, including the autopsy, and granted Sproles’ request.

During the hearing, Sproles also informed Goodwin he is working to compile affidavits regarding a motion for a change of venue. If approved, the case could be heard in another Tennessee jurisdiction.

The case against Boswell and her 15-month-old daughter’s death has received extensive media coverage in 2020, ever since an Amber Alert was issued in February and the body was found along Muddy Creek Road in March. Her disappearance sparked a search across three states.

The cause of death has not been released.

Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus said Thursday that he is also not yet able to announce his plans for a possible enhanced sentence, which could include the death penalty.

Sproles and Staubus continue to review evidence in the case in which Boswell previously pleaded not guilty.

Goodwin rescheduled the case until Jan. 22 at 9 a.m. Boswell remains incarcerated in the Sullivan County jail.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com

