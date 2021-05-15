Boswell case rescheduled to September

The case against Megan Boswell, who faces murder and other charges in connection to her daughter’s death, has been rescheduled to Sept. 30.

Boswell, 19, appeared briefly before Judge Jim Goodwin in Sullivan County Criminal Court on Friday via Zoom. Dressed in jail clothes, she sat in the jail holding area for the hearing.

During the short status hearing, which was livestreamed on YouTube, Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus said there were additional tasks that needed to be completed as the case moves forward. He said he needed until about September to complete those tasks.

“We still have outstanding forensic analysis,” Staubus said after the hearing.

Goodwin then suggested the Sept. 30 date, which Staubus agreed to. A jury trial could be scheduled during the hearing.

Boswell’s attorney, C. Brad Sproles, said he has gone over all of the discovery evidence that has been made available to him with his client.