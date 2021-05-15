 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boswell case rescheduled to September
0 comments
top story
Sullivan County Criminal Court

Boswell case rescheduled to September

{{featured_button_text}}
BHC logo square

The case against Megan Boswell, who faces murder and other charges in connection to her daughter’s death, has been rescheduled to Sept. 30.

Boswell, 19, appeared briefly before Judge Jim Goodwin in Sullivan County Criminal Court on Friday via Zoom. Dressed in jail clothes, she sat in the jail holding area for the hearing.

During the short status hearing, which was livestreamed on YouTube, Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus said there were additional tasks that needed to be completed as the case moves forward. He said he needed until about September to complete those tasks.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“We still have outstanding forensic analysis,” Staubus said after the hearing.

Goodwin then suggested the Sept. 30 date, which Staubus agreed to. A jury trial could be scheduled during the hearing.

Boswell’s attorney, C. Brad Sproles, said he has gone over all of the discovery evidence that has been made available to him with his client.

Boswell has been charged in the death of her daughter, toddler Evelyn Boswell, whose body was found last year in Blountville. She faces charges of felony murder, one count of aggravated child abuse, one count of aggravated child neglect, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of abuse of a corpse, one count of failure to report a death under suspicious, unusual or unnatural circumstances, and 12 counts of false reports.

It’s not known whether a jury trial will be held in Sullivan County because the defense previously filed a motion asking for a change of venue. The motion states that the widespread coverage in newspapers, on TV, radio and social media has made it impossible for her to obtain a fair and just hearing.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 14

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 14

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 14

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts