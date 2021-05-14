Boswell case rescheduled to September

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The case against Megan Boswell, who faces numerous charges in connection with her daughter's death, has been rescheduled to Sept. 30.

Boswell, 19, appeared briefly before Judge Jim Goodwin on Friday via Zoom. During the short status hearing, which was livestreamed on YouTube, Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus said there were additional tasks that needed to be completed as the case move forwards. He said he needed until about September to complete those tasks.

Goodwin then suggested the Sept. 30 date, which Staubus agreed to.

Boswell's attorney, C. Brad Sproles, said he has gone over all of the discovery evidence that has been made available to him with his client.

Boswell has been charged in the death of her daughter, infant Evelyn Boswell, whose body was found last year in Blountville.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.