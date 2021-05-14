 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boswell case rescheduled to September
0 comments

Boswell case rescheduled to September

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The case against Megan Boswell, who faces numerous charges in connection with her daughter's death, has been rescheduled to Sept. 30.

Boswell, 19, appeared briefly before Judge Jim Goodwin on Friday via Zoom. During the short status hearing, which was livestreamed on YouTube, Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus said there were additional tasks that needed to be completed as the case move forwards. He said he needed until about September to complete those tasks.

Goodwin then suggested the Sept. 30 date, which Staubus agreed to.

Boswell's attorney, C. Brad Sproles, said he has gone over all of the discovery evidence that has been made available to him with his client.

Boswell has been charged in the death of her daughter, infant Evelyn Boswell, whose body was found last year in Blountville.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Growing number in GOP downplay Jan. 6 insurrection

Watch Now: Related Video

Growing number in GOP downplay Jan. 6 insurrection

Watch Now: Related Video

Growing number in GOP downplay Jan. 6 insurrection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts