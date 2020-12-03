 Skip to main content
Boswell case rescheduled to 2021
Boswell case rescheduled to 2021

BHC 08292020 Megan Boswell Hearing 01

Megan Boswell pleaded not guilty Friday to the murder of her daughter, Evelyn Boswell. Boswell's attorney has filed for a change of venue outside of Sullivan County citing the extensive local media coverage of her and her case.

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The case against Megan Boswell, the Sullivan County mother charged in the death of her toddler, has been reset for Jan. 22, 2021.

Boswell, Evelyn Boswell's mother, who faces a first degree murder charge and others, appeared via video Thursday before Judge Jim Goodwin. 

Boswell's attorney is seeking a change of venue and prosecutors are considering enhanced sentencing in the case. She previously pleaded not guilty as the case continues in Criminal Court.

Goodwin reset the case for January. Boswell remains incarcerated in the Sullivan County jail.

