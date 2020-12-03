Boswell case rescheduled to 2021

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The case against Megan Boswell, the Sullivan County mother charged in the death of her toddler, has been reset for Jan. 22, 2021.
Boswell, Evelyn Boswell's mother, who faces a first degree murder charge and others, appeared via video Thursday before Judge Jim Goodwin.
Boswell's attorney is seeking a change of venue and prosecutors are considering enhanced sentencing in the case. She previously pleaded not guilty as the case continues in Criminal Court.
Goodwin reset the case for January. Boswell remains incarcerated in the Sullivan County jail.
