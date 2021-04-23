Booster club selling personalized bricks for West Ridge stadium walkway

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A booster club is selling personalized bricks for a walkway to the stadium at the new West Ridge High School in Sullivan County.

Organized by the West Ridge High School Athletic Booster Club, the “Ridge Walk” program will allow people to purchase bricks that celebrate or commemorate a name or graduation year, the club said in a Facebook statement.

The group said that the bricks will become part of a new walkway leading to the Wolves stadium, and the money raised will support student athletes at the new Blountville school.

“The club is encouraging everyone with connections to Sullivan Central, Sullivan North and Sullivan South to purchase a brick as a unique way to remember the three schools that will create the new foundation of West Ridge High School,” the statement said.

The bricks are available in 4-by-8-inch and 8-by-8-inch sizes and can be customized with artwork and business logos as well as text, the statement said. Prices range from $100 to $200, according to the booster club’s website.

Anyone who wants to purchase a brick can visit the club’s website at www.westridgewolves.company.site, email westridgehighschoolboosters@gmail.com or call Alan Novak at 423-956-3125.