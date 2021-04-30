Boone Lake waters reclaiming dry land

“So far, everything is looking good, with no unanticipated conditions, no indications of adverse performance of the wall and no conditions indicative of a dam safety concern,” he said.

According to Saucier, the project’s ultimate goal is to have Boone Lake back to normal operations by July 2022. But Miller said that once the engineers are satisfied that the dam is holding up well with the lake at 1,373 feet, TVA will start raising the water level again, until it reaches its full-pool level of about 1,382 feet — and that should happen by late July.

“We are proceeding exactly on schedule and on budget with the project, as anticipated,” she said.

Miller encouraged members of the public to download TVA’s free Lake Info App (www.tva.com/environment/lake-levels/tva-lake-info-app), which she said they can use to check Boone Lake’s level.

Kosmider said that thanks to the annual Boone Lake Cleanup last Saturday, people who visit and live along the lake will have seven tons less trash to deal with — including 67 vehicle tires, 72 blocks of stinking, waterlogged dock Styrofoam and about six dozen pieces of wood. He said that’s actually less than the usual amount collected, probably because some would-be volunteers chose to stay inside amid pouring rain Saturday.

“We think we had a successful cleanup, all things considered,” he said. “We had a lot of new people show up. … Collectively, we get a lot of stuff out of the lake.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.