Boone Lake waters reclaiming dry land

The waters of Boone Lake have begun swallowing stretches of land that have been dry — and in some cases overgrown — during the Tennessee Valley Authority’s yearslong repair of Boone Dam.
“We have been moving it up since mid-March at the rate of 2 feet per week,” Mary Ellen Miller, the dam repair project’s community relations program manager, said Thursday. “As of 9 a.m. today, it was at 1,372.40 feet … which is very exciting.”
Miller said that, as planned, TVA will hold the lake’s level at 1,373 feet throughout May before starting to increase it again.
“That’s the level at which the original [dam] breach was discovered,” said Val Kosmider, a board member and former president of the Boone Lake Association, “It’s particularly important to ensure that the repairs ... made out there are intact, that it all worked.”
TVA initiated the repairs after discovering a sinkhole near the dam’s control building, along with signs of internal erosion in the dam’s earthen section, in late 2014. For about six years during the repair process, the corporation kept Boone Lake’s water level at roughly 10 feet below its usual winter pool level and 30 feet below its summer pool level. The group started raising the level permanently again in October 2020.
Boone Dam Technical Project Manager Chris Saucier, who has been overseeing the repair process, said the project’s last leg is going smoothly.
“So far, everything is looking good, with no unanticipated conditions, no indications of adverse performance of the wall and no conditions indicative of a dam safety concern,” he said.
According to Saucier, the project’s ultimate goal is to have Boone Lake back to normal operations by July 2022. But Miller said that once the engineers are satisfied that the dam is holding up well with the lake at 1,373 feet, TVA will start raising the water level again, until it reaches its full-pool level of about 1,382 feet — and that should happen by late July.
“We are proceeding exactly on schedule and on budget with the project, as anticipated,” she said.
Miller encouraged members of the public to download TVA’s free Lake Info App (www.tva.com/environment/lake-levels/tva-lake-info-app), which she said they can use to check Boone Lake’s level.
Kosmider said that thanks to the annual Boone Lake Cleanup last Saturday, people who visit and live along the lake will have seven tons less trash to deal with — including 67 vehicle tires, 72 blocks of stinking, waterlogged dock Styrofoam and about six dozen pieces of wood. He said that’s actually less than the usual amount collected, probably because some would-be volunteers chose to stay inside amid pouring rain Saturday.
“We think we had a successful cleanup, all things considered,” he said. “We had a lot of new people show up. … Collectively, we get a lot of stuff out of the lake.”