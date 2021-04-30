 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boone Lake waters reclaiming dry land
0 comments
featured

Boone Lake waters reclaiming dry land

{{featured_button_text}}

The waters of Boone Lake have begun swallowing stretches of land that have been dry — and in some cases overgrown — during the Tennessee Valley Authority’s yearslong repair of Boone Dam.

“We have been moving it up since mid-March at the rate of 2 feet per week,” Mary Ellen Miller, the dam repair project’s community relations program manager, said Thursday. “As of 9 a.m. today, it was at 1,372.40 feet … which is very exciting.”

Miller said that, as planned, TVA will hold the lake’s level at 1,373 feet throughout May before starting to increase it again.

“That’s the level at which the original [dam] breach was discovered,” said Val Kosmider, a board member and former president of the Boone Lake Association, “It’s particularly important to ensure that the repairs ... made out there are intact, that it all worked.”

TVA initiated the repairs after discovering a sinkhole near the dam’s control building, along with signs of internal erosion in the dam’s earthen section, in late 2014. For about six years during the repair process, the corporation kept Boone Lake’s water level at roughly 10 feet below its usual winter pool level and 30 feet below its summer pool level. The group started raising the level permanently again in October 2020.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Boone Dam Technical Project Manager Chris Saucier, who has been overseeing the repair process, said the project’s last leg is going smoothly.

“So far, everything is looking good, with no unanticipated conditions, no indications of adverse performance of the wall and no conditions indicative of a dam safety concern,” he said.

According to Saucier, the project’s ultimate goal is to have Boone Lake back to normal operations by July 2022. But Miller said that once the engineers are satisfied that the dam is holding up well with the lake at 1,373 feet, TVA will start raising the water level again, until it reaches its full-pool level of about 1,382 feet — and that should happen by late July.

“We are proceeding exactly on schedule and on budget with the project, as anticipated,” she said.

Miller encouraged members of the public to download TVA’s free Lake Info App (www.tva.com/environment/lake-levels/tva-lake-info-app), which she said they can use to check Boone Lake’s level.

Kosmider said that thanks to the annual Boone Lake Cleanup last Saturday, people who visit and live along the lake will have seven tons less trash to deal with — including 67 vehicle tires, 72 blocks of stinking, waterlogged dock Styrofoam and about six dozen pieces of wood. He said that’s actually less than the usual amount collected, probably because some would-be volunteers chose to stay inside amid pouring rain Saturday.

“We think we had a successful cleanup, all things considered,” he said. “We had a lot of new people show up. … Collectively, we get a lot of stuff out of the lake.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A new push for self-driving cars

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A new push for self-driving cars

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A new push for self-driving cars

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Barter Theatre proves it can 'reach people in new ways'
Latest Headlines

Barter Theatre proves it can 'reach people in new ways'

Katy Brown’s Barter Theatre plunged past COVID-19 and moved into the Moonlite Drive-in Theatre nearly a year ago. It’s been impossible, amid the pandemic, to stage shows at the original Barter Theatre or its satellite stage — both in downtown Abingdon — due to social distancing regulations and ongoing coronavirus concerns.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts