Boone Lake levels to rise next summer to test repairs

The lake is currently at 1,352 feet and is scheduled to rise to 1,360 next month and then gradually rise to 1,373 next May. Between May and July, water levels are to go to 1,382 feet, which is near the normal summer level prior to the drawdown for construction.

“This is a target elevation. … What we’re doing, we’re not attempting to get to normal operations next year,” Saucier said. “What we’re really doing is testing the performance of the construction we just built — this wall through the embankment. [We’re] seeing how well that will be responding to changes in pool [depth], and we’re also evaluating changes in the groundwater pool around the dam to establish a new baseline because basically what we’ve done with this wall is create a new dam.”

The temporary beach area will be underwater next year and not be available for public use, due to the water level fluctuations, Saucier said.

In preparation for increased water levels, TVA continues to address vegetation issues, McMillion said. TVA crews mulched 900 acres during the past year, and another 525 acres were sprayed with an EPA-approved aquatic herbicide. Work is expected to continue well into 2021.