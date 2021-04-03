Boone Lake Cleanup to take place April 24

The Boone Lake Association will hold its 22nd annual Boone Lake Cleanup on Saturday, April 24, the organization said in a news release.

“This year’s cleanup will be important as we prepare for the lake to return to full pool this summer,” the statement said.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day, people can bring trash to six collection sites around the lake: Boone Lake Marina, Davis Marina, the Tennessee Valley Authority’s new Boone Beach boat ramp, Bluff City boat ramp, Pickens Bridge boat ramp near Jay’s Dock, and the U.S. Highway 11E boat ramp near Winged Deer Park.

Participants will get a ticket for each bag of trash collected, the statement said. They’ll also be able to attend a picnic in Winged Deer Park that will include prize drawings and music by “Boone Lake Trash.” The latter will start playing at 3 p.m., while the picnic will start at 4 p.m. Picnickers will receive food in individual containers, and should bring chairs and socially distance.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Seniors and physically challenged Boone Lake homeowners can also request help with removing trash and debris from their property during the event.