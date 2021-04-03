Boone Lake Cleanup to take place April 24

The Boone Lake Association will hold its 22nd annual Boone Lake Cleanup on Saturday, April 24, the organization said in a news release.
“This year’s cleanup will be important as we prepare for the lake to return to full pool this summer,” the statement said.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day, people can bring trash to six collection sites around the lake: Boone Lake Marina, Davis Marina, the Tennessee Valley Authority’s new Boone Beach boat ramp, Bluff City boat ramp, Pickens Bridge boat ramp near Jay’s Dock, and the U.S. Highway 11E boat ramp near Winged Deer Park.
Participants will get a ticket for each bag of trash collected, the statement said. They’ll also be able to attend a picnic in Winged Deer Park that will include prize drawings and music by “Boone Lake Trash.” The latter will start playing at 3 p.m., while the picnic will start at 4 p.m. Picnickers will receive food in individual containers, and should bring chairs and socially distance.
Seniors and physically challenged Boone Lake homeowners can also request help with removing trash and debris from their property during the event.
“No guarantee, but if you request help on the ... clean-up day ... BLA will make your request available at one of our six clean-up collection sites that is closest to your home/property,” the release states. “A volunteer/family may then choose your location instead of foraging on public/TVA shorelines.”
The statement said that anyone in need of such help should email boonelakeassociation@gmail.com with their name, address, phone number, details about the help they need and the closest trash collection site.
The association also said it’s looking for general locations to send cleanup participants.
“If you are a lakefront owner in an area where trash could be collected and you are willing to give BLA permission to access the waterfront from [your] property, please send us an email ... describing your location, address, phone number and where the trash is located,” the statement said.