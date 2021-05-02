Bond set for woman after traffic incident on Carden Hollow Road in Bristol, Tennessee

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Bond has been set at $50,000 for a woman arrested Saturday in Sullivan County, Tennessee, on several charges, including felony reckless endangerment.
A deputy with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle, at 9:30 a.m., speeding on Carden Hollow Road in Bristol. Radar confirmed the vehicle’s speed to be 68 mph in a 35 mph zone, police said.
The deputy conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle and the driver initially complied by stopping at the intersection with Old Carden Hollow Road, according to a release.
Upon approaching the vehicle, the driver provided her license and was identified as Brittany Smith, 21, of Johnson City, Tennessee, according to police.
As Smith provided her license, she attempted to drive away, prompting the deputy to try to control the steering wheel, police said.
Yet Smith rolled the window up, trapping the deputy’s arm, police said.
With the deputy’s arm trapped, Smith drug the deputy across the road and into a field, according to police.
As Smith’s vehicle entered the field, the deputy was able to free himself from the vehicle. The deputy then drew his pistol as the vehicle was driving back toward him, police said.
Smith was unable to get out of the field at that time and the deputy reached into the vehicle in an attempt to gain control of Smith, police said.
Smith then drug the deputy back into the roadway; but he was able to once again free himself from Smith’s vehicle, police said.
In the field again, the deputy was able to successfully take Smith into custody by deploying his Taser.
Smith is now in jail and was charged with aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment, evading arrest, due care, speeding and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to police.