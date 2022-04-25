 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boil notice has been lifted

A boil notice put in place over the weekend for Washington County Service Authority customers in the Hayters Gap community has been lifted.

WCSA customers in Hayters Gap were notified Saturday to use boiled or bottled water for drinking beverages, food preparation and making ice. The advisory came after a main line break in the area caused an interruption in the water supply.

The line was repaired and disinfectant residuals have returned to normal operational levels. Bacteriological samples have been taken and all samples were absent of bacteria.

