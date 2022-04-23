 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boil advisory posted for Hayters Gap

BHC logo square

Washington County Virginia Service Authority customers in the Hayters Gap community are being asked to boil their water before drinking or using it for food preparation.

The notice from the service authority, in conjunction with the Virginia Department of Health and the Washington County Health Department comes as a precaution following a water line break in the area. WCSA is conducting bacteriological testing and will notify customers when the boil advisory is no longer in effect, according to a Saturday press release from the service authority.

The advisory says residents in the area who utilize water from the service authority should boil water for one minute, or use bottled water, for drinking, beverage and food preparation and making ice until further notice.

For more information, call the Washington County Service Authority at (276) 628-7151.

