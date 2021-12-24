 Skip to main content
Body of woman found at fire scene early today in Bristol, Tennessee
Body of woman found at fire scene early today in Bristol, Tennessee

BRISTOL, Tenn. -- The body of a woman was found when firefighters responded to a blaze overnight at a Bristol, Tennessee apartment.

Kimberly Frye was found at the fire scene in the 600 block of Highway 126, according to a news release from the city of Bristol, Tennessee. The city's police and fire departments responded just before 3 a.m.

There was no indication of foul play, according to the release. All other occupants of the apartment were evacuated and there were no additional injuries.

The body will be sent to the William l. Jenkins Forensic Center in Johnson City. The investigation is ongoing pending the autopsy.

