Body found in Lee County, Va. house fire

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is investigating the fire, which occurred last Friday at a home in the Jasper community. Crews were first alerted to the home at 9 p.m. and once the blaze was extinguished, firefighters located a body, VSP said in a news release on Wednesday.

The remains were taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner’s office in Roanoke for examination, autopsy and positive identification. The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation, but authorities said it does not appear to be suspicious in nature.