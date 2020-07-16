DUFFIELD, Va. — Authorities have identified a body that was found in Duffield, Virginia, on Saturday.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office said 60-year-old Robbin Dean Freeman of Coeburn was found in a weeded area next to Boone Trail Road near the town’s industrial park.

An autopsy performed at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke showed the death was not suspicious, according to the release.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations assisted in the investigation.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments