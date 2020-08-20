Body found in creek identified, cause of death still unknown

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A body found in Beaver Creek on Friday has been identified as Orville Brown, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.
The cause of death is still not known, but the release states that the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center in Johnson City was able to identify the remains using medical records. According to the news release, it may take several days to several weeks to determine the cause of death.
Brown, whose age and place of residence weren’t released by police, was reported missing Aug. 8, less than a week before his body was found, the release states. At 2 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 1800 block of 6th Street Extension after a body was discovered in Beaver Creek. The officers found Brown's partially decomposed body ensnared on a tree that had fallen across the creek, the BTPD said Friday.
Anyone who had contact with Brown, may have had contact with him or saw him Aug. 8 or the day before is asked to contact Lt. Dannielle Eller at ldeller@bristoltn.org or 423-989-5600.
