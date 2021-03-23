 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Body found in burned house identified
0 comments
top story

Body found in burned house identified

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Teresa Greer

Teresa Greer

MARION, Va. — The woman whose body was found in a burned house in Marion last week was identified Monday as 54-year-old Teresa Lynn Mathena Greer of Marion.

The Marion Police Department said the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed her identity.

Greer’s body was found inside a home in the 200 block of North Chestnut Street that caught fire early Thursday.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, but the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Over the weekend, a man described by police as a person of interest in the case, 36-year-old Jason Emory Whittaker, was taken into custody in North Carolina.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The investigation into the woman’s death began after Marion Fire-EMS was called out to the home around 2:45 Thursday morning.

When fire crews arrived, the two-story brick home near downtown Marion was in flames, said Marion Police Lt. Rusty Hamm, who is among those investigating.

After hours of battling the blaze, Hamm said investigators were able to enter the home. The woman’s body was found in the kitchen.

The home’s owners were not there when it caught fire.

A warrant for a search executed at the home Thursday has been sealed from public inspection.

Greer was a Smyth County native who graduated from Marion Senior High School. She would have marked her 55th birthday April 4 and was the mother of two sons and grandmother of two children, according to her obituary.

Marion Police Chief John Clair said, “The investigation is continuing, and our condolences go out to her family, friends and to the community in which we all serve and reside.”

Greer’s funeral is being held at 2 p.m. today at Bradley’s Funeral Home in Marion.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Detroit readies mass COVID-19 vaccination site

Watch Now: Related Video

Detroit readies mass COVID-19 vaccination site

Watch Now: Related Video

Detroit readies mass COVID-19 vaccination site

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
WATCH NOW: Veterinarian comes home to open practice in Saltville
Latest Headlines

WATCH NOW: Veterinarian comes home to open practice in Saltville

A veterinarian with a heart for small-town life has opened a new practice in Saltville, improving the lives of four-legged clients and their owners. It was probably no surprise to her family and friends when Erin Griffin opened her small animal practice in January, as far as the crow flies from her former high school and next door to her church, Madam Russell Methodist Church.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts