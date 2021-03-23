Body found in burned house identified

MARION, Va. — The woman whose body was found in a burned house in Marion last week was identified Monday as 54-year-old Teresa Lynn Mathena Greer of Marion.

The Marion Police Department said the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed her identity.

Greer’s body was found inside a home in the 200 block of North Chestnut Street that caught fire early Thursday.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, but the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Over the weekend, a man described by police as a person of interest in the case, 36-year-old Jason Emory Whittaker, was taken into custody in North Carolina.

The investigation into the woman’s death began after Marion Fire-EMS was called out to the home around 2:45 Thursday morning.

When fire crews arrived, the two-story brick home near downtown Marion was in flames, said Marion Police Lt. Rusty Hamm, who is among those investigating.

After hours of battling the blaze, Hamm said investigators were able to enter the home. The woman’s body was found in the kitchen.

The home’s owners were not there when it caught fire.