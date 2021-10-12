 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Body found in Buchanan County under investigation
0 comments

Body found in Buchanan County under investigation

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GRUNDY, Va. -- The discovery of a body in a creek in Buchanan County Tuesday is being investigated by the county Sheriff’s Office.

The body of a man was found lying face down in the water along Deskins Road at the intersection with Raders Road, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to assist with the investigation. The body will be sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiners Western District in Roanoke for autopsy, the release states.

The body has been identified, but the name was being withheld Tuesday until family can be notified, the release states.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki blasts Texas order blocking vaccine mandates

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki blasts Texas order blocking vaccine mandates

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki blasts Texas order blocking vaccine mandates

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Meadowview grandmother opens child care center
Local News

Meadowview grandmother opens child care center

  • Updated

When a Meadowview woman had trouble finding caregivers for her young grandchildren, she did what any grandmother would like to do. She started her own preschool and day care to help her own daughters and other mothers in the area receive reliable child care.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts