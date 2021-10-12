Body found in Buchanan County under investigation

GRUNDY, Va. -- The discovery of a body in a creek in Buchanan County Tuesday is being investigated by the county Sheriff’s Office.

The body of a man was found lying face down in the water along Deskins Road at the intersection with Raders Road, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to assist with the investigation. The body will be sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiners Western District in Roanoke for autopsy, the release states.

The body has been identified, but the name was being withheld Tuesday until family can be notified, the release states.