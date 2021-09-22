Body found in Bluff City

BLUFF CITY, Tenn.--An unidentified body was discovered Tuesday in a wooded section of Bluff City, Tennessee, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
The body was found in the woods off of Underwood Springs Branch Road, Capt. Andy Seabolt said. On Wednesday morning, Seabolt said detectives were unable to confirm the identity. It’s not known how long the body had been in the woods, he added.
A forensic examination will occur at the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center in Johnson City to positively identify the deceased.
