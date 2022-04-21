Body cam footage shown in trial of officer

The prosecution in the murder trial of a Bristol, Virginia police officer finished presenting its case Thursday.

Before resting its case, the commonwealth called its two final witnesses, including the medical examiner who performed the autopsy of Jonathen Kohler.

Kohler, a Bristol, Tennessee man, attempted to elude officers of the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD) at the Rodeway Inn on Euclid Avenue the morning of March 30, 2021. He was met with rapid rifle fire by Officer Johnathan Brown and died almost immediately of gunshot wounds to the head and neck.

Just over a month later, Brown, 32, was indicted for murder by a grand jury.

Officers were called to the motel after multiple guests reported shots fired, which surveillance footage later revealed was from Kohler, who fired from his vehicle parked at the motel.

Once on scene, police found Kohler, 31, seated in the driver’s seat facing the back building of the motel. They demanded he put his hands on the wheel and to later turn the car off, but he did not comply.

Video shows Kohler, surrounded by four officers, backing his car out of the parking space, putting it into drive and driving in the direction of Brown, who then fired his rifle six times.

Two officer body cams captured the confrontation. That footage, which includes audio of Kohler telling officers he didn’t do anything wrong and that he just wanted to leave, has been shown to the jury multiple times.

Major Darryl Milligan of the BVPD testified there is no body footage from Brown, who is also charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied vehicle. According to Milligan's testimony, Brown and other officers had been having issues with the body cameras.

On Thursday, jurors also got their best look yet at the moments leading up to the alleged murder, including the split second before the first shot was fired.

Jason Latham, an expert witness in digital and multimedia evidence forensics, was tasked by Brown’s attorney Heather Howard to synchronize surveillance footage with body cam footage and audio. He showed the jury zoomed in, higher quality versions of the original footage they saw Wednesday.

According to Latham’s testimony, Brown was in the middle of the car’s path when Kohler accelerated.

Howard compared the gas pedal to the trigger of a gun.

“[Brown] was confronted with an immediate threat of death,” Howard said.

After the state rested, Howard told the judge the case should be dismissed, stating the prosecution was “not even close” to showing murder.

The judge denied Howard’s motion to strike.

Evidence from the defense continues Friday.

