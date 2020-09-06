 Skip to main content
Boaters host parade in support of Trump
Boaters host parade in support of Trump

BHC 09062020 South Holston Trump Boat Parade 13

Hundreds of boats, Jet Skis, and all types of watercraft were decorated for the South Holston Trump Boat Parade on Saturday. Following the parade around the lake and into Virginia and Tennessee, there were fireworks at dusk around Observation Knob.

 EARL NEIKIRK/SPECIAL TO THE HERALD COURIER

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Hundreds of boats filled South Holston Lake on Saturday afternoon in support of President Donald Trump.

Organizers Derrick Combs, Amberly Dickenson and Mark Vance hosted a Trump boat parade, which began at Observation Knob. The route took the boats — decked in American flags, Trump decorations and other patriotic gear — to the South Holston Dam. The organizers estimated about 700 boats participated in the parade.

Many spectators also lined the shores of South Holston Lake. Dozens of people stood along the side of the U.S. Highway 421 bridge near Laurel Marina, slowing passing vehicles on the busy two-lane highway. Numerous celebratory horns blared as cars passed the spectators.

Several Trump cutouts and Trump masks could be seen, as well as red Make America Great Again hats.

Vance, a Sullivan County commissioner, called it the “Trump Train on SoHo.”

Participants were greeted by vendors and food trucks at Observation Knob, where campers and boaters filled the park Saturday. An assortment of Trump memorabilia was also available.

After the parade, the celebration continued through the evening. Painter Creek Marina provided a large fireworks display late Saturday.

Several fire, law enforcement and rescue crews were on standby during the festivities.

The South Holston event wasn’t the only Trump parade to be held Saturday in the Tri-Cities region. Another large boat parade was held at Watauga Lake in Carter and Johnson counties.

Similar boat parades have been held across the country, gathering thousands of vessels and spectators from coast to coast.

Trump faces Democrat Joe Biden in November.

