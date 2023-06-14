Washington County’s Board of Supervisors granted approval on Tuesday for a large-scale solar energy project off Wynedale Road near Abingdon, Virginia.

The solar plan is slated to be used by Green Valley Poultry Farm, the largest egg producer in Virginia.

Lake Wagner, an owner of Green Valley Poultry Farm, asked for the solar project to be allowed as a backup for energy.

“It’s less than 50 percent of our energy needs,” said Wagner. “It’s not going to be really visible from Wyndale.”

Employees of Green Valley said the solar panels would make a backup power system, as birds could perish within 20 minutes if power fails.

Asked why the panels would not be established on the rooftops of existing barns, Wagner said those barns would eventually be replaced with newer structures to allow cage-free areas for birds.

In turn, the board’s approval follows guidelines recommended by the planning commission — that the project be limited to five acres; that the power be limited only for use by Green Valley; and that a decommissioning plan be submitted.

In other zoning matters on Tuesday, the board:

Voted unanimously to deny establishing a paintball business on two acres near Abingdon off Lee Highway. Two neighbors of the property spoke on Tuesday, saying they were concerned that the paintballs could be hazardous to children and animals.

Voted to approve rezoning on nine acres for a driving range off State Route 75 near Green Spring. The golf facility is slated to be used by golf expert Jarrod Funk.

Voted to table a request to hear details of a proposed 30-acre campground near I-81’s Exit 7 at Forsythe Road.