Board says SFUD's remaining commissioner can stay

BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

A state board will not seek the removal of the lone remaining commissioner of a troubled Bristol, Tennessee water district.

The Tennessee Utility Management Review Board (UMRB) has moved to withdraw a May order to initiate a contested case hearing regarding the removal of South Fork Utility District (SFUD) commissioners in light of the resignations of four of the district’s five commissioners after an investigation found potential conflicts of interest among district leadership. 

In a special called meeting Wednesday, the UMRB voted to let SFUD Commissioner Jason Webb remain on the South Fork board since he was appointed commissioner in May 2021, after the period of concern in the investigative report, which was published by the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury in April. 

The report found District Manager Garry Smith, or businesses in which he had ownership interest, was allegedly paid more than $1.6 million in “questionable payments” by the district and its previous entities from May 2018 to June 2021. The report also found deficiencies pertaining to “internal control and compliance.” 

The UMRB has also ordered SFUD to complete a feasibility study into potential mergers with the Bristol-Bluff City Utility District, Blountville Utility District and the City of Bristol. The findings of the study are due to the UMRB by Dec. 16. 

UMRB staff has stated it does not feel SFUD continuing as a sole utility is in the best interest of its customers, which total around 3,400. 

