Board of Supervisors reports $2.6M revenue surplus

ABINGDON, Va. — Major revenue collections have exceeded expectations this spring in Washington County, Virginia.
“This is our conservative approach that we have taken,” said Tammy Sturgill, the county’s director of finance. “We just need to stay the course.”
Through June 17, collections in five major revenue drivers have gone up collectively to amass a $2.6 million surplus, Sturgill said.
“We, as a county, are blessed to see the surplus,” Sturgill said.
Still, this has been a difficult year to budget, due to reassessments on real estate and the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sturgill said.
Supervisor Randy Pennington said, “This is a nice problem to have. … We don’t know what the future holds, but we’re in pretty good shape for a while.”
In each of the categories, Sturgill said increases have included:
» A $767,000 increase in real estate taxes, with a total of $25.4 million collected.
“We had no idea what kind of growth there would be, so we didn’t budget for the reassessment,” Sturgill said.
» Personal property tax collections up $200,000 to $7.2 million.
» A $155,000 increase in machine and tool taxes.
» A $63,000 increase in public service corporation tax collections.
» Collections of $1.4 million more in sales taxes than anticipated.
