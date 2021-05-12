 Skip to main content
Board of Supervisors approves yoga studio in barn
Board of Supervisors approves yoga studio in barn

ABINGDON, Va. — Robyn Raines won approval to open her yoga studio on Walden Road in Abingdon at Tuesday’s Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting, despite protests from nearby residents.

The studio is set to be located in a barn along Walden Road in rural Abingdon and offer yoga classes seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents at Tuesday’s meeting complained that the business would increase traffic flow, lower property values and change the neighborhood from an agricultural community to a business setting.

“It’s country out there, and that’s what I want it to be — country,” said Charles Townsend, who said he recently moved to the area from California.

The supervisors voted 6-1 to approve the studio on a motion by Supervisor Phillip McCall, who said he used to use the barn on Raines’ land for farming purposes.

Supervisor Randy Pennington voted against granting Raines a special exception permit to operate the business in an agricultural zone.

The business is slated to include a new entrance for a gravel parking lot and use low-level lighting and low-impact “soothing” music — as Raines put it.

Raines is the former director of the Southwest Virginia 4-H Educational Center.

She is the owner of Whitetop Yoga.

The planning commission had previously approved the special exception permit by a unanimous vote, though only four members were present at that meeting.

Raines said she looked at other spaces for her building but decided to use her barn “to utilize something that I already owned.”

The studio is set to offer at least one class a day, Raines said.

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

