BRISTOL, Va. — A total of 18 candidates responded to the city’s search for a new school superintendent and board members on Monday narrowed that list to five finalists.

Board members met in private with officials from the Virginia School Board Association — which managed the search and performed background checks on the candidates, board Chair Randy Alvis said Monday afternoon.

“I think we’re moving along nicely. We had some really good candidates and we’re going to interview five and that will be next week,” Alvis said. “We’re going to try and get first and second interviews done next week, if possible.

“It sounds like we’re being aggressive but, with vacations people have scheduled, if we don’t try to get it done by the end of the next week it’s going to be the end of June before we can all get together again,” Alvis said.

The board launched its search in mid-April when current Superintendent Keith Perrigan announced he accepted a similar position with neighboring Washington County Virginia Public Schools. He starts there July 1.

The field of 18 included three current or former superintendents, nine central office administrators, three principals or building level administrators and three others. The field included 11 men and seven women from six states with 10 applicants from Virginia.

Out-of-state applications came from Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Mexico, Tennessee and Indiana.

Familiarity with Virginia school operations was one of the key considerations when board members discussed priorities at their May meeting.

Each board member entered Monday’s meeting with a top-five list of candidates, based on the materials they were provided, and most contained many of the same names, Alvis said.

“The ones we’re bringing in really set themselves apart from the others, in our opinion, for our school system and what we need,” Alvis said.

The board was less enthusiastic about candidates who weren’t currently working for a school system.

“The climate of schools changes so fast, if you’ve not been in a building they you’re behind. I think we’ve got some really good candidates,” Alvis said. “VSBA was very helpful. They have a lot of insight. They’ve done several searches this spring and summer and they really vet candidates.

Alvis said the board will work together to hire the right candidate.

“It’s a decision all five of us need to be there. All five of us need to be there and be a part of every interview,” he said.

When the process began, VSBA officials warned it might be August or September before the process could be completed, their selection give proper notice and actually begin work.

Alvis, who expressed optimism it could occur sooner, said that is still his wish.

“Depending on who is chosen, if they’re local, maybe they can start sooner than August or September and that would be good too,” Alvis said.

While the class of 2023 just walked out of Virginia High School, preparations for the next school year are already underway and will ramp up by mid-July and classes begin in mid-August.

“Central office doesn’t really stop. They work year around. You typically have a little lull in June, making some last minute hires — the last positions are being filled,” Alvis said. “By the second week of July you’re really gearing up to get back in the buildings.”