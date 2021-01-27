Board matches grants, approves donations for rescue, fire squads

ABINGDON, Va. — The Green Spring Volunteer Fire Department got a green light from the Washington County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday — to the tune of more than $7,000.

The board approved putting money toward a matching grant so the fire department can replace outdated extrication equipment.

To match the grant, the board approved transferring $7,231 from the contingency fund.

The fire department serves the Green Spring community near South Holston Lake.

Also on Tuesday, the board approved the donation of two vehicles, including a Ford Explorer given to the Valley Rescue Squad.

A Chevrolet Silverado owned by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was also donated to the Glade Spring Fire Department.

In other business, the board approved the new date of March 1 for accepting applications for tax discounts from eligible elderly and handicapped residents at the Commissioner of the Revenue office.

