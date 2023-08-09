BRISTOL, Va. — The elevator at Virginia Middle School isn’t working, but on Monday the city School Board accepted a bid from a contractor to provide both short- and long-term solutions.

The board, after much discussion, unanimously approved a S66,800 bid from United Elevator Service to assess the problems with the unit, make necessary repairs and then work toward a complete overhaul.

Classes begin Aug. 15.

Virginia Middle, the system’s oldest building, has been in use since 1914 and includes three levels.

“We heard tonight, our students with special needs, the elevator is the only way for them to get around the building,” Chair Randy Alvis said. “They [contractor] are going to get it going and then order the parts they need to overhaul it.”

Teacher Donna Mumpower urged the board to act quickly to accommodate students in wheelchairs, with walkers or who rely on braces to move about.

“Our school is a public place and it needs to have a working elevator,” Mumpower said. “That is a number one concern of mine. I’ve been here 20 years and I can tell you several years ago they put new guts into the elevator … Since that point in time there have been a lot of breakdowns of this elevator.”

Board member Steve Fletcher, in reviewing the agreement, asked what the system was getting for its money.

“We will replace all the moving parts of this,” facilities Director Bill Buckles said, in response. “We’ll make sure the elevator meets all standards and codes to be ADA compliant.

"United Elevator has our contract for the high school, Stonewall [Jackson] and this [administration] building," Buckles said. "We have another contractor at Virginia Middle and they’re just not as up to date as accurate as they need to be so we’ve made this change.”

The contract specifies a new microprocessor, new wiring, switches, travel cable, door operators machines, lighting, alarm bells, Braille panels, push button panels and other components.

The contract also initiates a maintenance agreement with the company.

Buckles said they’d hoped to complete the work during the summer but that “didn’t work out.”

Under Virginia law, such repairs must be put out for bids under the state Procurement Act and localities must accept the lowest responsive bidder. Two bids were received for this work but only one bidder was deemed responsive.

The plan is for the contractor to come to the school this week, make a temporary repair to get the elevator operating and then order components to completely overhaul the unit — with most of that work expected to occur when students weren't present to limit disruption, Buckles said.