Washington County Schools open on Wednesday with some construction projects still ongoing.

In Damascus, Virginia, a delay of a week or two is expected to complete the new restroom at Holston High School, Superintendent Keith Perrigan told the county School Board during its meeting on Monday.

Also on Monday, the board approved spending $4.1 million to add new restrooms at Abingdon High School and John S. Battle High School plus new security vestibules at the entrances of Holston High School and Patrick Henry High School.

New vestibules and entrances have been built or are under construction at both Abingdon High School and John S. Battle High School.

“The front of John Battle, as everybody’s looking, we’re getting a lot of good comments,” said School Board member Bill Brooks.

Also on Monday, Perrigan reported that the school system is now working on a memorandum of understanding with Ballad Health to establish telehealth clinics in schools across the county.

In other business, Perrigan reported that Washington County lags behind teacher pay compared to its neighbors at Grayson County, Scott County and the city of Bristol, Virginia.

This year, the starting teacher pay in Washington County is $43,000, Perrigan said.

“We’ve got to have a more competitive pay scale,” Perrigan said, if the school system wants to compete with other school systems and attract better teachers.