Board gives green light to penthouse on Summers Building
ABINGDON, Va. — Contractors returned to Abingdon’s Historic Preservation Review Board for the third time in a month Tuesday to discuss how to construct a penthouse on the Summers Building in Abingdon’s Old and Historic District.

Turns out, the third time was the charm for the contractors of Wallberg Construction.

This time, with revised plans that promised to make the penthouse “inconspicuous” but not “invisible,” the board agreed to give another green light and allow construction to continue.

Tuesday’s unanimous vote comes after a stop-work order was issued by town officials a month ago because board members became concerned that construction plans had changed from what was approved in September.

Under the revised plans, the main body of the penthouse has been pushed back from the Washington County Courthouse side of the three-story structure, built in 1910 at the corner of Court and Main streets.

Yet the penthouse will extend farther beyond the back stairwell, Wallberg officials said at a called meeting of the board Tuesday.

Wallberg officials said they wanted to add bricks to the top border of the roof to help shield the view of rooftop structures, but promised to hand-paint each so that they seamlessly match the existing structure.

At a board meeting last week, Wallberg officials announced plans for a wine-tasting bar at the penthouse, affording aerial views of downtown Abingdon from atop the roof.

Four people — Hugh Belcher, Sarah Beth Childers, Cellian Hegarty and David Richards — spoke in favor of the restoration of the building.

Belcher, a businessman in Abingdon, called the project’s rooftop renovations “just exciting.”

Childers praised the construction crew, saying, “These guys have been nothing but inclusive. … I’m excited. And I’m looking forward to what they have.”

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

